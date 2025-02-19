Rising input costs, stagnant tarrifs: ‘Revise rent of cold storages for potatoes’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) on Wednesday urged the state government to revise the rent of cold storages for potatoes because of rising input costs and stangant tariffs.

Sunil Kumar Rana, president of the WBCSA emphasised the need for a uniform release system of stored potatoes to ensure steady prices and regular supply. He was addressing the 60th annual general meeting of the WBCSA in Kolkata. “We have suggested that authorities frame a system for releasing stored stock at a uniform rate of 12 per cent each month during the unloading period to avoid disruptions and to ensure a steady price and regular supply of potatoes in the market. Considerable enthusiasm is observed among potato growers and around 5.10 lakh hectare land has been cultivated in the current season,” Rana said.

He estimated production of around 135-140 lakh ton potato in the current season; domestic consumption in Bengal being 65 lakh ton, the balance stock needs to be marketed outside the state.

He recommended collection and analysis of pan India comprehensive data on cultivation, harvesting, storage and marketing for formulation of necessary action plan and monitoring the stock situation on a real time basis.

The WBCSA president also demanded that the government initiate a programme for farmers to maintain proper grading, curing, and assortment of potatoes, and standardise these processes. Rana said cold storage rents have remained stagnant at Rs 168-172 per quintal for the past four years, despite an expert committee recommending a rate of Rs 190-194 per quintal.

He warned that the existing rent structure may hamper the operation of cold storages in the upcoming season, with over 150 cold storages already classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by banks.