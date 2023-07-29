Rising cyber fraud cases: Install apps only if certain, say police

Do not install an app unless you are absolutely sure about it and particularly avoid using those from unknown senders, stated Kolkata Police in connection with cyber fraud cases.

On July 3, Parnasree resident Payel Chatterjee had filed a complaint with the South-West Division Cyber Cell stating that she had received a call from a person who introduced himself as a credit card division employee of a well-known bank. The caller allegedly told her to use her credit card reward points to pay her EMI or monthly instalment, and sent her an APK file on WhatsApp. Once the victim installed the app and gave all required permission, she received three OTPs. In no time, Rs 1.75 lakh was charged on her credit card through three transactions.

During the enquiry, it was found that an amount of nearly Rs 1.73 lakh was parked with an online wallet, and SWD Cyber Cell OC Sergeant Md. Zafar Iqbal and his team flagged the fraudulent transactions immediately. Hence the account could be blocked and at least Rs 1.67 lakh has been refunded to the victim’s account.

An Android Package Kit (APK) file contains all the components that an android device needs to install an application. “So, every time you download an app on your android phone, you use an APK file. Now think what happens if someone sends you an APK file and you install an unknown app on your phone. Naturally, the person who sent you the file will gain control over your device and can observe all the activity on it, including reading all messages,” the Kolkata Police stated in a Facebook post.

Kolkata Police have been sharing stories on cyber fraud and trying to create awareness amongst citizens on ways to safeguard themselves against such attempts. They have also been sharing steps that a victim of cyber fraud can follow to ensure relief at the earliest. In this case, the police have requested citizens to never share OTP, ask for help if not comfortable with technology usage and alerted that no bank employee asks for OTP over the phone.