Rise in loan-taking to avoid digital arrest alarms cops

Kolkata: The increasing trend of obtaining loans to avoid digital arrest has become a major cause of concern for the cops.

In the recent past, several people were duped by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of digital arrest. In almost all cases, victims were found to be compelled by the fraudsters to borrow money from banks or loan service providers by keeping valuables like gold jewellery as collateral.

According to sources, the fraudsters have information about the savings of the persons whom they are targeting.

In many cases, victims were told that the fraudsters could see the details of their savings in the bank.

Not only in Kolkata but also the residents of the suburbs and several districts were also found to be doing the same to clear their names from the false cases about which the cyber fraudsters tell their targets.

To prevent citizens from getting cheated and giving away everything to fraudsters, both the Kolkata and the West Bengal police are constantly sharing awareness messages on their social media pages.

In some areas, police are even conducting meetings with the residents, requesting them not to fall prey to the cyber criminals. Police and cyber experts advised that if any person receives any call from unknown persons claiming to be police or CBI officials or any other agency and asks to start a video call to discuss digital arrest, they must ignore it to stay safe.

If he or she is getting frequent calls from the same phone number even after disconnecting, the citizens must put that number in the black list and submit a report on the website of the Department of Telecommunications styled as ‘sancharsaathi.gov.in’.