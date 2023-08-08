Rise in dengue cases: Leaves of Health dept workers cancelled

Cooch Behar: Amid a rise in the number of dengue cases in the district, the Cooch Behar Municipality has cancelled the leave of all emergency department workers of the Health department. Currently, there have been three cases of dengue in the Cooch Behar municipality area. Notably, two out of these three cases have a travel history.



Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, said: “The incidence of dengue cases is on the rise within the city. Presently, three cases of infection have been reported. However, it’s important to note that among these cases, two individuals were previously infected during their travel abroad. However, the recent case involves a woman who has not ventured outside the area lately. As a natural response, directives have been issued to intensify cleanliness efforts in the region. Immediate arrangements have also been put in place to ensure the woman receives appropriate medical attention.”

The chairman also held a meeting with the CMOH on the situation. All employees have been asked to ensure that there is no garbage along with stagnant water around. Health workers are actively engaging in door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness about eliminating stagnant water sources, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

They are also collecting information if anyone has fever symptoms at home. The chairman said that the municipality has already released around one lakh guppy fishes in all drains in the municipality area. This move aims at destroying the mosquito larvae population by utilising the natural predatory behavior of the fish.

According to sources from the Cooch Behar district Health department, approximately 70 dengue cases have been recorded in the district this year. While there has been a slight increase recently, the situation remains under control.