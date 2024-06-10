Rise in Atreyee’s water level causes panic among residents

BALURGHAT: Following continuous rainfall over the past few days, the water level of the Atreyee River in Balurghat has been rising steadily. The low-height dam in the Chalkbhabani area of Balurghat has inundated the banks. This sudden rise in water has caused panic among the residents living along the riverbanks. The South Dinajpur district administration and the Irrigation department are closely monitoring the situation.



The Atreyee River flows alongside Balurghat town and recent heavy rains in the hilly areas have caused a significant increase in its water level. Consequently, the water is now overflowing the embankment.

Abhijit Das, a local resident, remarked: “The water level of the Atreyee has risen considerably over the last few days. If it continues to rain, the water level may increase even further.” Sanath Majumdar, another riverside resident, added: “We are really scared during the rainy season. Almost every year during the monsoon, the Atreyee River overflows, flooding the farmlands of the residents living near the embankment. The people of this area suffer greatly during this time. We have requested the district administration and the Irrigation department to take necessary action.”

In response, the local administration has imposed strict restrictions to prevent people from entering into the water near the dam adjacent to Balurghat. The administration and the Irrigation department are actively campaigning to enforce these restrictions.

Earlier this year, following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a low-height dam was inaugurated on the Atreyee River to maintain water levels during the drought season. Previously, a dam built by the Bangladesh government on the Atreyee River led to a lack of water in Balurghat during the dry season and increased flooding during the monsoon due to the release of excess water. The new dam aims to ensure adequate water supply during the dry season and control excess water during the monsoon, thus reducing the risk of flooding. District Irrigation department official Mritunjay Kumar stated: “The water level of the Atreyee River has increased, but there is no reason to panic. No warning has been issued. However, civic police have been deployed in the Atreyee Dam area.”