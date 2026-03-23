Rinku Majumdar alleges BJP picked ‘corrupt candidate’

Kolkata: The BJP’s candidate selection for the Rajarhat–New Town Constituency has triggered controversy after Rinku Majumdar, wife of senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, accused the party of fielding a “corrupt” nominee. Denied a ticket herself, Majumdar alleged that the chosen candidate is linked to financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 15 crore.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, Majumdar questioned the rationale behind the selection, claiming that deserving grassroots workers were ignored in favour of individuals with questionable backgrounds. She said such decisions undermine the party’s credibility and demoralise long-time supporters who have worked at the ground level.

The BJP candidate from Rajarhat–New Town, Piyush Kanodia, has meanwhile begun his campaign. He started his campaign from the very day his name appeared in the party’s second list of candidates, initiating outreach efforts in the Constituency soon after the announcement.

Majumdar, who had sought nomination from the same seat, also raised concerns about transparency in the selection process. According to her, the decision reflects favouritism and a deviation from the party’s stated principles of clean governance.

Her remarks have intensified speculation about internal discord within the BJP’s West Bengal unit ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

While she has not officially announced her resignation, Majumdar hinted that she may reconsider her political role if such practices continue. Reacting to the development, Dilip Ghosh sought to downplay the controversy, stating that disappointment among ticket aspirants is not unusual. He emphasised that candidate selection is the prerogative of the central leadership and urged party workers to respect the decision.

In a further escalation, Majumdar, without naming anyone directly, also targeted senior leaders over what she described as “inconsistent logic.”

She claimed she was told that multiple members from the same family would not be given tickets, yet exceptions were made.

Pointing to instances, she noted that members of the Adhikari family and the Singh family have been fielded in multiple seats.

Notably, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, while his brother Dibyendu Adhikari has been fielded from Egra in East Midnapore. Similarly, Arjun Singh is contesting from Noapara, while his son, sitting MLA Pawan Singh, has been renominated

from Bhatpara.