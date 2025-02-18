Ringer Lactate used was given clean-chit by lab: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly on Tuesday said that the Ringer Lactate saline which was in question after the Midnapore Medical College incident was given clean-chit by the state drug control and research laboratory as no deficiency was found in the quality.

Addressing the House, Banerjee said: “The Opposition had raised the saline issue. Let them know that the batch of Ringer Lactate which was used at the Midnapore Medical College was tested in the state drug control and research laboratory. There was no deficiency found in the test. Proper quality saline was sent to the hospital. There is a proper protocol and hence it is impossible that a poor-quality drug is supplied to a hospital. Central medical store examines each batch of medicine before sending it

to the hospitals.”

Hospitals receive these drugs after seeing the certificates issued by the labs which have NABL accreditation, she pointed out. The state in January had issued an order asking all government hospitals to stop using 10 fluids for the safety of patients in the wake of the death of a 21-year-old woman who gave birth to a child at Midnapore Medical College and died at the hospital after allegedly being administered “expired” saline.