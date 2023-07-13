Trinamool Congress sweeps rural polls, wins 2641 Gram Panchayats out of 3317

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a clean sweep in the three-tier Panchayat elections by winning not only the 20 Zilla Parishads (ZP) but has also bagged a majority of seats in Gram Panchayats (GP) and Panchayat Samitis (PS) across the state.

Among the 343 PSs, TMC won 313 while in the case of 3317 GPs, the ruling party won 2,641.

In the 928 seats in ZPs, TMC won in 880 which is 95 per cent of the total. BJP came distant second with 31 seats, Congress in the third spot with 13 while Left and Others got two seats each.

In the 2018 Panchayat polls, TMC won 793 out of 824 ZP seats while BJP got 22.

According to sources in the Election Commission, nominations were submitted in 97 per cent of seats in ZPs. BJP filed nominations in 897 while Left and Congress submitted nominations for 747 and 644 seats respectively. BJP won 3.34 per cent while Left and Congress won 0.2 and 1.4 per cent respectively.

BJP could manage to win only 7 PS seats while the Left won only two and Others won nine. Congress could not bag a single seat here.

BJP managed to win 230 GPs, the Left 19, Congress 11 while Others won 149. So, BJP could manage just seven, the Left 0.57 and Congress 0.33 per cent respectively.

BJP that had performed well in certain parts of North Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and Assembly polls in 2021 was rejected by the rural populace in the Panchayat polls this year.

In Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri, BJP could not manage a single seat in ZPs while in Cooch Behar, BJP won only in two.

In the two districts of the Hills — Kalimpong and Darjeeling, BJP’s performance was far from satisfactory.

In the Jangalmahal districts, TMC won all 60 seats in ZPs in West Midnapore, all 19 seats in Jhargram ZP, 55 out of 56 seats in Bankura and 42 out of 45 seats in Purulia.

BJP won only three of the total seats in Jangalmahal which bears testimony to the fact that the tribal people have also rejected the saffron party.

Trinamool made a clean sweep in all the Panchayat Samitis in the four districts of Jangalmahal, namely, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia.

In East Midnapore, BJP managed to win 14 of the 70 seats in ZP while the rest were won by the ruling party. Among 223 GPs in the district, TMC bagged 137 while among 25 PS, TMC got 19.

Among the 250 GPs in Murshidabad, TMC won 221 while among 26 PS, the ruling party won 22 out of 26. In Nadia, TMC won 123 of 185 GPs and 15 of 18 PS.

The total number of seats in Gram Panchayat is 63229, in PS it is 9730 while in ZP this is 928. The total seats that have been won uncontested are 8002 in GP, 991 in PS and 16 in ZP.