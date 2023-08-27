Rika gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri: After the death of two cubs of Royal Bengal Tigress Kika, three new guests have arrived at the Bengal Safari Park as another Royal Bengal Tigress Rika gave birth to three cubs. Jyotipriya Mallick, Bengal Forest minister announced the births. The cubs were born on August 19.



“The three cubs and mother are all healthy. For now, they are kept under surveillance at the night shelter,” said the Minister on Saturday, after a visit to the Safari Park in Siliguri.

Recently, white tiger Kika gave birth to two cubs. As Kika was infected with canine distemper, her two cubs were also born with various complications due to which two cubs died later. Her sibling Rika was also pregnant.

The five-year-old Rika gave birth to the cubs for the first time.

Along with Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, Deval Roy, State Chief Wildlife Warden, Saurav Chakraborty, Member Secretary of Zoo Authority, Ujjal Ghosh, Additional Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife) and Rajendra Zakhar, Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife, North Bengal) also visited the Nature Interpretation Center, amphitheater, animal hospital of the safari park.

Bengal Safari Park has appointed a round-the-clock vet for the white tiger Kika. The veterinarian has been appointed from Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling.