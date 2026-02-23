‘Rift within CPI(M)’ over Minakshi ’s probable Uttarpara candidature

Kolkata: Internal discord within the CPI(M) has intensified after former state committee member Pratik Ur Rahaman flagged alleged factionalism and preferential treatment before quitting the party.

His remarks about opacity in decision-making have resurfaced amid fresh controversy over what insiders describe as an “advance signal” projecting Minakshi Mukherjee as the likely candidate from the Uttarpara Assembly constituency.

Sections of the youth leadership have reportedly expressed resentment against state secretary Mohammed Salim, alleging that Mukherjee is being given undue advantage.

In the last Lok Sabha election, Dipsita Dhar had contested from the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency, securing the highest number of votes from areas falling under Uttarpara, making it a comparatively “strong” pocket for the party.

Dissident leaders maintain that Dipsita would be the strongest choice for Uttarpara, citing her family’s familiarity with the constituency and established grassroots connect. They argue that replacing her with Mukherjee could depress the party’s vote share.

Mukherjee had earlier contested from Nandigram Assembly constituency and had her deposit forfeited. According to the dissenting camp, fielding her in Uttarpara instead of Dipsita risks further electoral setback in an otherwise favourable seat.

Party insiders say the latest developments have reinforced perceptions of internal imbalance. Rahaman’s eventual resignation, after publicly raising concerns about leadership style and preferential treatment, is now being cited by critics as evidence of deeper fissures within the organisation - fissures that could weigh on the CPI(M)’s campaign as Assembly elections approach.