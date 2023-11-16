Rift widens within BJP as Anupam suggests FB page for disgruntled party workers

Kolkata: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the rift within BJP seems to be increasing as the party’s leader Anupam Hazra has now called



for forming a platform on social media for disgruntled party workers.

The discomfort with the saffron brigade surrounding Hazra has caused a stir within the party fold. Recently, complaints were made to the BJP national president J P Nadda against Anupam but that clearly has not deterred him from making comments that are putting the party on the backfoot.

Hazra recently took to his social media account and wrote that for those BJP workers in Bengal who have been neglected or cornered by the party, a Facebook page will be set up.

This platform will allow these workers to vent their displeasure. Further, complaints can be sent to his inbox. He also warned that those who want to keep all sides satisfied to reap benefits should stay away from this platform.

On Thursday, he also wrote that he is desperately trying his best to rid BJP of “thieves” to support the deserving workers of the party who will unite to fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, he had also shared a WhatsApp number where workers can share details of the members within the party who are involved in misdeeds.

Recently, BJP workers in Birbhum vandalised a meeting venue protesting against Hazra who of late has

been courting controversies through his remarks. During a recent ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ programme in East Burdwan’s Kalna, Hazra targeted some of his party leaders and said getting a post in BJP is equivalent of slavery. “Bengal BJP is now in such a shape that if one

gets a post, he/she will become a slave. One will be served show causes for

trivial issues or he/she will be suspended or sacked. Do we love to be slaves?” asked Hazra.