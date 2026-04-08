Rift in Goalpokhar Cong likely to tilt advantage towards Trinamool

Raiganj: Political equations in the Goalpokhar Assembly Constituency have taken a new turn after Ghulam Sarwar, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP, filed his nomination as an Independent candidate against the official Congress nominee Masud Mahammad Nasim Ahesan on Monday.

Sarwar’s decision has brought the internal rift within the Congress to the forefront just ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. His entry into the fray as an Independent is likely to split the Congress vote bank, potentially benefiting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Ghulam Rabbani, former minister, opine political observers.

Sources state that Ali Imran Ramz, also known as Victor, a senior Pradesh Congress Committee leader, was keen to contest from both Goalpokhar and Chakulia. However, the party leadership allotted him Chakulia, leading to dissatisfaction among a section of local Congress workers. Sarwar, who had earlier sought a BJP ticket from Goalpokhar but was denied, joined the Congress reportedly under Ramz’s influence before filing his nomination independently.

Justifying his move, Sarwar alleged that the Congress candidate lacked coordination with party workers and said: “Many Congress members are unhappy. He will not win. I am contesting as an Independent following public demand.” Echoing similar sentiments, Nafe Habib, a supporter of Ramz, claimed that local party workers preferred Ramz as the Congress candidate in Goalpokhar and stated: “To prevent division of votes, we are supporting Sarwar.”

However, Congress candidate Nasim Ahesan dismissed the rebellion, asserting that the matter has been communicated to state leaders. “Voters of Goalpokhar are with Congress. I am confident of victory,” he said.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate Ghulam Rabbani expressed confidence, stating that his party would win based on development work and not rely on opposition divisions.