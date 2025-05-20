Rift emerges among protesting teachers, Min urges for co-op

Kolkata: The ongoing protest by a section of ‘untainted’ teachers outside Bikash Bhavan has taken a new turn, with state Education minister Bratya Basu claiming that another group of similarly ‘untainted’ teachers has distanced itself from the agitation and expressed trust in the state government.

Speaking at a programme in Titagarh, North 24-Parganas, on Monday, Basu presented a letter from the West Bengal Untainted Teachers Association (WBUTA), stating that nearly 2,500 to 3,000 teachers are willing to cooperate with the state. “They have expressed agreement with the legal steps and measures being taken for their reinstatement,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, the protest continues under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM). The emergence of WBUTA and its disassociation from JSSAM has highlighted a growing divide among the ‘untainted’ candidates. WBUTA president Mrinmoy Mondal confirmed the split, saying: “We had differences with JSSAM and chose to leave. We trust the government’s efforts.”

Basu alleged that although the protesters resumed their sit-in around 10-12 days ago, his office received no formal demands or communication. “Officials from my secretariat reached out repeatedly, asking if they had a memorandum or any written demands. There was no response. They had earlier met me several times, and I thought they were satisfied. Many had even rejoined school. When the protest suddenly resumed without communication, we were left puzzled,” he said. He added that while the protesters are demanding reinstatement without taking the court-mandated re-examination, the government cannot defy Supreme Court orders. “They don’t want to appear for the re-test, but this is mandated by the Supreme Court. How can the government commit contempt of court?” he asked.

Basu urged the agitators to trust the ongoing legal process, including a review petition being filed based on their concerns. “The government hasn’t labelled anyone as eligible or ineligible. We offered employment to all, so we cannot discriminate. We are filing a comprehensive review petition. Wait for its outcome and be responsible, just as we are, in ensuring the Supreme Court’s order is carried out appropriately,” he said. He also appealed to the protesters to allow WBSSC and education officials to work unhindered, warning that continued disruptions could lead to legal consequences for both the government and the agitators.