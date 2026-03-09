Rift deepens in Malda BJP ahead of ‘Paribartan Yatra’

Malda: Signs of internal discord have surfaced within the BJP in Baishnabnagar ahead of the party’s “Paribartan Yatra” public meeting scheduled for March 10. While party leaders have begun preparations for the programme, a section of local leaders have openly expressed resentment over alleged exclusion from organisational responsibilities.



The controversy erupted after Prasenjit Chowdhury, former mandal youth president and son of the upapradhan of Bedrabad region, alleged that he and several senior workers from the area were ignored while assigning responsibilities for the upcoming event. On Sunday afternoon, Chowdhury went live on social media and sharply criticised certain party leaders, though he refrained from naming them directly.

In the live video, he claimed that long-time party workers from Bedrabad — considered the political centre of Baishnabnagar — were sidelined in the planning process.

“The public meeting is being organised in Bedrabad, yet many old party workers from the area have been ignored. If our importance continues to be neglected, you cannot even imagine which direction the votes may go,” Chowdhury said during the live broadcast. He further warned against favouritism within the organisation. “Thinking that tickets will only be given to a select few, close to certain leaders, will not benefit the party. We have been working for the BJP for years. Baishnabnagar Assembly is not anyone’s ancestral property,” he added.

Chowdhury also alleged that leaders such as Dibas Mondal and Piyush Mondal from other gram panchayat areas were given key responsibilities, while several local activists were not even invited to preparatory meetings.

However, BJP leadership in the area has denied any factionalism within the party. Amarnath Ghosh, president of the Baishnabnagar mandal committee, said the party would look into the matter.

“There is no internal conflict within the BJP. However, we will certainly ask Prasenjit why he made such statements during the live video,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the controversy has drawn criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Baishnabnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar took a dig at the BJP over the episode.

“When a BJP leader goes live and speaks openly like this, it clearly shows the condition of the party in Baishnabnagar,” she said. Sarkar further alleged that disputes over the distribution of funds and election tickets had divided the BJP into three factions ahead of the Assembly elections.