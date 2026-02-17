Rider, pillion killed in accident near Joka Metro Stn

Kolkata: A motorcyclist and a woman riding pillion were killed in a road accident near Joka Metro station on Sunday night, police said.

Police sources said the two were travelling from Joka towards Thakurpukur when the motorcycle reportedly lost control on Diamond Harbour Road. Investigators suspect a goods vehicle coming from behind then struck them, leading to their deaths. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Anjan Sadhukhan, around 30, a resident of Thakurpukur. The woman riding pillion was identified as Priya Das, around 35. Police reached the spot after being alerted by locals and took the two to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Preliminary investigation suggested the goods vehicle was moving at high speed. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and are searching for the vehicle involved.

Police sources said the rider was wearing a helmet, while the pillion rider was not. Officers are also checking whether the motorcycle was speeding or if any traffic rules were violated.

Accidents have been reported frequently on the Diamond Harbour road stretch in Behala, prompting concerns among commuters and residents.

Locals alleged that vehicles, particularly goods carriers, often move at high speed along the stretch and called for increased

traffic monitoring.