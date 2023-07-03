Rid plots of stagnant water: SMC issues notices

Siliguri: Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started issuing notices asking owners to rid plots of stagnant water. If they fail to do so, the SMC will clear the water themselves and will provide the bills to the owners.



It has been raining heavily in Siliguri for the past few days. Owing to this fact, water is accumulating in various empty plots of the city making them highly vulnerable to dengue.

According to the notice, the owner has to clear the plot within three days, failing which, the SMC will take legal action against the owner.

“We are taking all necessary measures to prevent dengue. Stagnant water is one of the main reasons for dengue. Owing to this we are marking such plots and have started sending notices to them. If they disobey the SMC law, we will take legal action against them,” said Ranjan Sarkar the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri.

Currently, in Siliguri City, many people sell their land to promoters and move to other places.

And the promoters leave the land abandoned for years without constructing on them. Those plots have bushes along with piles of rubbish. Rainwater accumulates leading to these plots becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and insects.

The SMC has identified 1000 such plots and notices have been served to 940 people. Incidentally, The Health department of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has marked 910 dengue-prone areas under the 47 wards to take precautionary measures. With several cases and fatalities reported in the district last year, dengue has grown to be a cause of concern.

A total of 402 teams with 804 people have been made for the house-to-house survey work. 80 supervisors are there for the supervision of the team’s work.

Arrangements have been made for NS1 and MAC-ELISA tests in health centers of SMC. Meanwhile, the SMC has also introduced a helpline number-7557035198- to address any dengue-related issues.