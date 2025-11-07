Richa Ghosh returns home to a hero’s welcome in Siliguri

Siliguri: Richa Ghosh, the Indian cricketer and Siliguri’s pride returned home after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Trophy on Friday received a grand welcome. Fresh off India’s historic World Cup victory, Richa’s next target is nothing less than winning the T20 World Cup.

“We started the championship with only one thought—winning. It was tough, but we were determined. Now the focus is on the T-20 World Cup. Winning that trophy is my next goal,” said Richa.

Richa arrived at Bagdogra Airport around noon from Delhi. The moment the gates opened, the crowd burst into loud cheers of “Richa Ghosh Zindabad!”, transforming the airport atmosphere into one of celebration. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, her father Manabendra Ghosh, administrative officials, sports enthusiasts, club members and hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome Bengal’s star cricketer. From Bagdogra, Richa travelled to her Subhashpally residence in an open-hood vehicle, escorted by police security.

As her vehicle moved through the main roads of the city, people lined up on both sides—waving, cheering, throwing flowers and capturing the moment on their phones. Children stood with national flags in hand, their faces glowing with pride for the girl who brought glory to the nation. The streets of Siliguri resembled a festive stage. Drum beats echoed across localities as residents celebrated their hometown hero.

Upon reaching her home, Richa was greeted with flowers, traditional rituals, and emotional cheers from neighbours who adorned her with garlands, rakhi, and ceremonial tika.

In the evening, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation organised a grand civil reception for Richa at Baghajatin Park. A red carpet was rolled out from her home to the venue, where she was given a guard of honour at Rabindra Mancha. Over 60 organisations felicitated her as thousands gathered, turning the ground into a sea of supporters. Mayor Gautam Deb said: “Richa has made Siliguri proud. We are honoured to celebrate her achievements. The huge turnout today shows how much people admire her.” Richa thanked everyone for such a grand welcome.

She also emphasise the need for better sports infrastructure in Siliguri. “Due to the lack of proper facilities here, I had to travel outside Siliguri, including Kolkata, to improve my game. The city needs a proper stadium for cricket and other sports,” she said. Richa expressed gratitude to her father, family, and all her coaches for supporting her journey, and thanked the BCCI for standing firmly beside women cricketers.