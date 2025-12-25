Rich legacy: Malda Silk producers seek GI tag for ‘raw silk fabric’

Malda: In a significant move aimed at preserving heritage and boosting the local economy, the Malda Silk Yarn Producers Association has formally appealed for Geographical Indication (GI) registration of Malda’s famed “Raw Silk Fabric (Silk Carathan)”.

The appeal was submitted to Mahua Hom Choudhury, Scientist-C (Senior Scientist) and Nodal Officer of the Patent Information Centre under the West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology.

The association highlighted that Malda’s raw silk fabric has a rich legacy dating back to the Mughal era. Known for its distinctive rustic texture and slubby yarn, Silk Carathan—often compared to Matka or Kora silk—has earned popularity both in India and abroad. Malda is globally recognised as a “Mango and Silk City,” with a large section of the district’s economy dependent on sericulture and silk weaving.

Explaining the uniqueness of the product, the association noted that Malda silk is produced from pierced or broken cocoons, giving it a natural, elegant finish that is lightweight, airy, and suitable for warm climates. The fabric is widely used in Banarasi handlooms, zari-embellished sarees, and is sold mainly in bolt or roll form.

Ujjal Saha, President of the Malda Silk Yarn Producers Association, said: “GI registration will not only protect the identity of Malda Raw Silk Fabric but will also enhance its marketability. Thousands of families depend on silk-related activities here, and this recognition can revive the traditional industry.”

He further added, “Our silk represents sustainable craftsmanship passed down through generations. With GI status, we can ensure fair value for producers and create new employment opportunities.”

The association has also forwarded copies of the appeal to senior state ministers, secretaries, and district authorities, urging coordinated action. Stakeholders believe that GI registration under the textile or handloom category could play a crucial role in safeguarding Malda’s silk heritage while providing an economic boost to the region. Local artisans and traders have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that official recognition will bring renewed attention to Malda’s historic silk industry.