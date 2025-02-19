Rice price hike under govt scanner, raids planned

Kolkata: The state administration directed the Enforcement Branch to be more proactive and vigilant in the backdrop of escalating price of rice in Bengal for the last few days.

Nabanna believes that a section of unscrupulous businessmen has been instrumental in the price rise by creating an artificial crisis in the market in the backdrop of stalling of export to Bangladesh amidst unrest.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary Manoj Pant directed the enforcement branch to be vigilant over such arbitrary increase of price of the staple food across Bengal. There will be raids at the rice mills and godowns. The district magistrates have also been directed to be vigilant.

The price of miniket rice, which nearly 80 per cent of consumers use, has risen by about Rs 12 to Rs 15 per kilo. The more premium banskathi has increased by Rs 8 to Rs10 a kilo while the Ratna variety which is preferred by budget conscious consumers have gone up from Rs 35 to 40.

The Gobindobhog, the premier variety has risen from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kilo.

The Rice Millers association claimed that until the paddy of the Boro season is harvested, the price will be on the higher side.

“In the month of April – May new paddy will be lifted by the farmers.

Then the price will automatically come down,” said Abdul Malek, president of Bengal Rice Mills Association.