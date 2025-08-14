Rice exports to Bangladesh resume via Hili Land Port

BALURGHAT: Rice exports to Bangladesh through the Hili land port resumed on Tuesday afternoon, two days after the Bangladeshi interim government allowed imports to ease a shortage that has driven prices sharply upward in recent weeks.

The decision, authorised by interim administration head Muhammad Yunus, aims to stabilise market supply and curb inflationary pressure. On Sunday night, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce issued a notification permitting 242 trading companies to import 4.61 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice and 39,000 metric tonnes of atap rice. The directive mandates that the total approved quantity must reach Bangladesh by September 30 to normalise market conditions. Although India has no restrictions on rice exports, Bangladesh had suspended imports earlier this year. The fresh policy change prompted swift action from Indian traders, who began logistical preparations immediately after the announcement.

Business circles on both sides of the border have welcomed the move. Traders in Bengal’s Hili region see this as a major opportunity to boost bilateral trade. Indian exporters have set a target of dispatching 2 lakh metric tonnes of rice through Hili land port by the September deadline, confident of meeting the demand surge. “The Bangladesh government issued the import notification on Sunday night. We started rice exports on Tuesday afternoon. This time, there is no import-export duty on either side,” said Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, a spokesperson of the Hili traders’ association.

The first consignments began rolling across the border under tight customs supervision on Tuesday, with transporters working extended hours to expedite delivery. Officials anticipate a steady flow of shipments over the coming weeks, provided weather conditions and transportation networks remain favourable. Stakeholders expect the resumed exports to play a critical role in easing market stress in Bangladesh, ensuring both affordability for consumers and stability for the bilateral trade through the Hili international land port to Bangladesh.