Rice-eating ceremony for orphaned kids held in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Alipurduar witnessed a touching moment on Wednesday as five orphan children raised under the care of a voluntary organisation approved by the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), celebrated their first rice-eating ceremony (Annaprashan) on the third day of Debi Paksha.

The event was organised by the District CWC on the instructions of District Magistrate R Vimala.

Two girls and three boys, dressed in new clothes, tasted ‘paramanna’ (sweet rice pudding) for the first time amid auspicious chants and jubilation. The boys wore traditional ‘topor’ (traditional headgear worn during marriage made of Shola) while the girls looked radiant in red ‘cheli’.

In keeping with custom, sacred offerings like Ganga clay, paddy, a pen and

silver coins were placed before them. Priest Tarun Ganguly, who conducted the rituals, said: “I have performed many such ceremonies, but today’s experience was different. It feels as though I was able to do a truly virtuous deed.”

District CWC Chairman Ashim Bose said: “This ceremony was conducted strictly according to the District Magistrate’s instructions

and rituals.” Alipurduar SDO Debabrata Roy remarked: “Our next responsibility is to ensure these children find proper homes. If childless couples apply, they will be handed over in accordance with government rules.”