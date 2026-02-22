Rhino strays into locality at Malbazar, knocks down woman

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped residents of a tea garden in Malbazar after a one-horned rhinoceros strayed out of the forest and entered the labour line on Sunday morning, seriously injuring a woman tea worker.

The incident occurred at Neora Line of Sonagachi Tea Garden when the rhino, reportedly straying from Sakam Forest under the Kalimpong Forest Division adjoining the Chapramari forest area, entered the residential quarters.

The injured, identified as 45-year-old Gopi Bhuiya, was sweeping the courtyard of her house when she suddenly spotted the animal charging towards her. In a desperate attempt to escape, she tried to run but fell after being struck by the rhino, sustaining serious injuries.

Local residents immediately rushed her to Mal Super Speciality Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the animal ran through several labour quarters, triggering widespread panic among the residents. According to local sources, the rhino moved from Sonagachi through Kilcote Tea Garden and the Bagetar area before eventually heading towards the forests of Samsing on its own.

Forest officials from the Gorumara Wildlife Division reached the spot soon after receiving information and have intensified surveillance in the area.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dwija Pratim Sen said, “The rhino is being kept under strict surveillance by forest personnel. All possible efforts are being made to guide it back into the deep forest areas.”

The Forest Department has assured that the medical expenses of the injured worker will be borne by the department. Authorities are maintaining high alert in adjoining areas to prevent any further human-wildlife conflict.