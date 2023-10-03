Rhino roams through three tea gardens in Jalpaiguri district

Jalpaiguri: A rhino was spotted roaming at the tea gardens in Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. Garden workers were the first to notice the rhino which quickly drew a crowd of curious locals.



According to tea plantation workers, the rhino ventured into three gardens consecutively. Local witnesses mentioned that the rhino initially emerged from Chapramari Forest and entered the Matiali Tea Garden. Later it proceeded to section number 26 and 27 of the Chalsa Tea Garden.

Dipendra Shrestha, the welfare officer of Chalsa Tea Garden, said: “The rhino spent some time in our garden before moving onto the Yongtong Tea Garden, thankfully without causing any harm.” In response to the incident, the forest personnel of Khunia squad guided the rhino back to its natural habitat.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, said: “The rhino had ventured into the tea gardens on its own accord.”