‘Rhino population in Jaldapara and Gorumara rises to 392’

Kolkata: The population of one-horned rhinoceros in Jaldapara and Gorumara National Parks have gone up to 392 in the latest Census reflecting a remarkable increase over the years.

In 2019, the total count was 289 with 237 in Jaldapara and 52 in Gorumara. The latest Census report reflects that since 2013 the population has risen by 163 since the number was estimated as 229 in 2013.

Jaldapara National Park, which holds the second-largest population of one-horned rhinos after Kaziranga in Assam witnessed a remarkable increase compared to the last Census. According to the 2025 Census, the rhino population in Jaldapara is estimated to be within the range of 327 to 334.

Hence, the final figure may be taken as 331 (±3). Gorumara National Park recorded a rhinoceros population ranging from 58 to 63, with an average estimate of 61 (±3).

The rhino population of Jaldapara is primarily composed of adults, making up 70–72 per cent of the total. Sub-adults account for 8–9 per cent, while calves contribute 19–21 per cent ensuring future population growth and stability. The approximate sex ratio in identifiable individuals is 1.13 females per male.

The rhino population in Gorumara National Park is composed of 60–62 per cent adults, 10–12 per cent sub-adults and 26–28 per cent calves, ensuring a balanced age structure and future population stability. The sex ration of identifiable individuals in 2025 in Gorumara is 1.59 females per male.

“Bengal has achieved remarkable success in rhino conservation through effective protection measures, habitat management, and anti-poaching initiatives, ensuring the stability and growth of its population,” said state Forest minister Birbaha Hansda. The Great One-Horned Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) is a vulnerable species according to the IUCN Red List and requires dedicated conservation efforts.

The rhino Census was conducted on March 5 and 6 2025 across Jaldapara, Gorumara, Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary and parts of Jalpaiguri Reserve Forests. The methodology used was direct counting based on sightings.

To ensure accuracy, the total rhino-occupied area was divided into blocks of 4 sq. km each.

In addition, fixed observation stations and observation lines were identified. Survey teams comprising 4 members systematically scanned each block on foot and elephant back, recording rhino sightings, gender, age physical features, location, pictures etc. A total of 631 forest staff participated in the two-day-long rhino census, supported by 85 Kunki elephants.