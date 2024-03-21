Rhino poaching kingpin arrested in joint operation

Alipurduar: One of the most infamous names in connection with rhino poaching, Rikoch Narjari, known as ‘Damra,’ in the international smuggling circuit, was apprehended from Kamrup, Assam, in a joint operation by Alipurduar District Police and Jaldapara Forest department. The Forest department alleges his involvement in the killing of 10 rhinos since 2014 in Jaldapara National Park alone, with over 50 rhinos across various forests from Gorumara in North Bengal to Kaziranga in Assam.

Arrested on March 19, he was brought before the Alipurduar district court, where he was remanded to Forest department custody for 14 days.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara Forest Division, commended the collaborative effort, stating: “We located him based on confidential information, aiming to uncover other active smugglers. Alipurduar District Police’s support was crucial, with Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi providing invaluable assistance. Over the next 14 days, we’ll interrogate the suspect to gather further information, sending a clear message to smugglers that justice will be served.”

Damra, considered a key figure in international rhino poaching and animal body parts smuggling, has been under suspicion since 2014. His known residence is Salkumarhat in Falakata Block, Alipurduar district. Fluent in multiple languages, he aided poachers by providing guns, funds, local trackers and transport, facilitating smuggling operations from Northeast India to Jaldapara and Garumara. He recruited individuals from Assam, Manipur and Bengal for poaching activities.

Changing locations, devices and numbers frequently, he eluded authorities, with arrest warrants issued in 2019 for his involvement in Jaldapara Rhino poaching.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, appeared in the Alipurduar court on Thursday to take Damra into custody. He stated: “The charges against the accused, if proven, can lead to imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years. We are thoroughly investigating to determine if he was planning any new poaching activities.”