Rhino horn smuggler gets 3 years in jail

Alipurduar: The ACJM Third Court of Alipurduar sentenced one Rabindra Roy to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for smuggling rhino horns and deer antlers.



On August 13, 2023, Rabindra Roy, a resident of the Balabathan area, Alipurduar, was arrested by the Jaldapara Forest Division with a rhino horn and deer antlers in his possession. A case was registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Parveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “Despite knowing that trafficking in wildlife parts is a heinous crime, some people still fall into the trap to earn big money.

In a significant win today, Alipurduar Court passed judgment and convicted the accused in a rhino horn and wildlife smuggling case.

The case was watertight, and the investigation was completed promptly.

The accused was under custodial trial and convicted in record time. This marks another successful operation against poachers and wildlife smugglers by the Jaldapara

Wildlife Division.

I am hopeful that as news of the imprisonment and fines spreads, dishonest individuals will come to their senses.”