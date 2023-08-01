Rhino conservation plan sent to Delhi, aims to expand grassland area for them

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri wildlife division of the state forest department is set to take a significant stride towards the conservation and protection of rhinos at Gorumara National Park. The department has undertaken various initiatives under the Rhino Conservation Plan. A comprehensive proposal has already been prepared and submitted to the central forest and environment department for approval. Upon receiving the green signal, the plan will be executed as a joint effort between the state and central authorities.



The department has tendered 67 hectares of land for the purpose of planting grass to enhance the rhino habitat in the north and south ranges of the Gorumara National Park. The department has allocated a budget of Rs 55 to 60 lakh for this. According to the Jalpaiguri wildlife department, the north and south ranges of the Park serve as critical habitats for rhinos. Additionally, rhinos live, roam and frequent areas such as Diana, Nathua, Lataguri, and Ramsai Range in the Jalpaiguri forest division.

A proposal has been sent to Delhi through the CCF Wildlife North and the chief wildlife warden, aiming to develop a comprehensive Rhino Conservation Plan that includes, provisions for creating corridors between these areas and ensuring better habitats for the rhinos. The plan envisions the construction of watchtowers and protection camps in strategic locations to safeguard these magnificent creatures.

Moreover, as part of the Rhino Conservation Plan, the state forest department has allocated funds to plant grass on 67 hectares of land within the Gorumara north and south range areas. Of this, 20 hectares will be dedicated to the north Range, and the remaining 47 hectares will be in the south range. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of Jalpaiguri wildlife division, stated: “According to last year’s census, there are currently 55 rhinos in Gorumara, and we are delighted to report the birth of three new cubs. The proposal for the Rhino Conservation Plan has been meticulously drafted in consultation with higher authorities vested in rhino conservation and habitat preservation. Rhino Conservation Plan is a sub-component of the department’s plan to increase rhino habitat in North Bengal.”

A recent meeting was conducted between the state and central authorities to discuss the plan. Implementation will commence post-approval. The state has already issued a tender for the grass-planting project.