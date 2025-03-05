Rhino census underway in North Bengal forests; jungle safaris remain suspended

Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri: The rhino census has begun in the forests of North Bengal, focusing on the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The survey aims to assess population trends, health status and habitat utilisation while aiding in habitat monitoring, poaching threat assessment, and conservation planning.

The Total Count Method has been adopted for accuracy and efficiency. The census is being carried out across three major rhino habitats — Jaldapara National Park, Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary. As a result, jungle safaris have been suspended until the survey concludes on Thursday.

At Jaldapara National Park, India’s second-largest rhino habitat, a total of 193 teams comprising around 400 personnel — including 350 forest staff, 35 members from 13 voluntary organisations and forest officials — have been deployed for the survey.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Parveen Kaswan stated: “The 216.51 square kilometre Jaldapara National Park has been divided into 65 enumeration blocks, with 65 observation lines and 110 fixed points, including 21 watchtower locations for better monitoring. A total of 70 trained elephants are being used for field observations. Past records indicate a steady rise in the rhino population, from 14 in 1985 to 292 in 2022. We are optimistic that this year’s count will reflect further growth.”

In Gorumara and Chapramari, 180 personnel and volunteers are participating in the census. For the first time, drones are being used, alongside 18 elephants for ground surveys. The census is being conducted on foot and elephant back across 46 compartment areas in Nathua, Ramshai, and Diana ranges.

DFO Dwija Pratim Sen of the Gorumara Wildlife Division noted: “The 2022 census recorded 55 rhinos in Gorumara. We expect the numbers to rise.”

The Forest department is employing GPS devices, GIS-based mapping and digital data recording to ensure accuracy. The findings will play a crucial role in shaping future conservation strategies for this iconic species, officials said.