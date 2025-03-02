Rhino census to be conducted in Jaldapara, Gorumara & Chapramari

Jalpaiguri: The Forest department will conduct a rhino census in Jaldapara National Park (Alipurduar), Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary (Jalpaiguri) on March 5 and 6. The census will be carried out using a combination of foot surveys, elephant-back monitoring and trap cameras. Additionally, outside the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, the census will extend to several forest areas under the Jalpaiguri Forest Division.

Training for forest personnel was conducted at Dhupjhora Elephant Camp in Gorumara on Sunday. The census will cover each block of 3-4 sq km within the forest, including areas with watchtowers and water bodies. Officials estimate that approximately 10 per cent of the region’s rhino population roams in Diana, Nathua and Ramshai within the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, where the survey will also take place.

Due to the census, all tourist jeep safaris and forest tours on March 5 and 6 will be suspended to prevent disturbances to the rhinos. Entry into the forests will be strictly prohibited on these days.

To enhance the accuracy of the census, the Forest department will employ GPS-enabled devices, GIS-based mapping and digital data recording. DNA sampling of rhino droppings will also be conducted to ensure more reliable population estimates. Departmental elephants will be used to navigate dense grasslands and remote areas, while video trap cameras will assist in monitoring rhino movements.

Members of voluntary organisations participating in the census will receive specialized training on Monday.

Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “In the last rhino census, we recorded 55 rhinos in Gorumara. With regular patrolling by forest staff, we expect an increase in numbers this time.”

Jaldapara Forest Officer Riya Ganguly, Jalpaiguri Forest Division’s DFO Vikas V, Baikunthapur Forest Division’s DFO Raja M and other senior officials attended the training session for forest workers.

The last rhino census in 2021 recorded 292 rhinos within Jaldapara’s 216.51 sq km area and 55 rhinos in Gorumara’s 88 sq km range, reflecting successful conservation efforts. However, experts have raised concerns over the nearly equal male-to-female ratio, as an ideal ratio for maintaining social balance would be three females for every male.