RG Kar victim’s parents say CBI failed despite taking the case from local police

Kolkata: The parents of the young doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, have criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that the agency failed to meaningfully advance the investigation after taking over the case from the Kolkata Police.



The comments were made on their daughter’s 33rd birthday, as the family voiced frustration over what they described as gaps and delays in the probe.

The Kolkata Police had arrested the sole accused, Sanjoy Roy, within 24–48 hours of the crime, citing evidence, including CCTV footage. The case was later transferred to the CBI following an order of the Calcutta High Court amid concerns over the initial investigation.

The CBI subsequently confirmed Roy as the lone perpetrator, ruled out gang rape and named him as the sole accused in its chargesheet. A conviction has since been secured.

However, the victim’s parents alleged that the CBI merely reiterated the findings of the city police without exploring additional leads or wider culpability. They claimed the agency failed to pursue aspects they believe are crucial to uncovering the full truth behind their daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was on Tuesday remanded to judicial custody till February 17 in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institution.

Ali, who had earlier accused former principal Sandip Ghosh of financial misconduct, appeared before a city court after missing a previous hearing citing illness. After hearing arguments from all sides, the court ordered his

judicial custody.