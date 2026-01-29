RG Kar victim’s father claims BJP withdrew support after ‘proposal rejection’

Kolkata: The father of the RG Kar Medical College victim, who was raped and murdered inside the college premises, has alleged that Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and his party BJP, have stopped extending any cooperation to them after they rejected



Adhikari’s proposal.

The victim’s father, seen speaking to the reporters in a video, did not, however, divulge the proposal that Adhikari had allegedly kept to them. The video clip, however, could not be verified by Millennium Post.

“I will not disclose the proposal that Adhikari had offered to us. As we did not accept his proposal, he has stopped contacting us.

None of the BJP leaders want to stay in touch anymore,” alleged the victim’s father. He also claimed that they visited the BJP party office and waited for an hour, but nothing happened! “We were only kept waiting. No leaders came and spoke to us,” he alleged further.

Incidentally, Adhikari and BJP, had allegedly tried to gain political mileage out of the incident and mobilised a protest rally in Kolkata.