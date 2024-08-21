RG Kar vandalism case: KP forms 15-member SIT

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has formed a 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the RG Kar Hospital vandalism case.



According to sources, in connection with the vandalism at the Emergency ward and on the first floor of the same building, a total of four FIRs were registered at the Tala Police Station.

Among the four FIRs, three were registered suo motu by the cops while one FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities. Though police have already started investigating the cases and already arrested more than 30 persons, senior officials of the Kolkata Police had decided to form a SIT which will probe the all four cases. Accordingly, on Sunday, the 15-member SIT was formed consisting of officers from the Detective Department and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS).