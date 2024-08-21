RG Kar vandalism case: KP forms 15-member SIT

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has formed a 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the RG Kar Hospital vandalism case.



Moreover, three police officers, including two Assistant Commissioners (AC) and one Inspector of Kolkata Police, have reportedly been suspended on Tuesday for dereliction of duty.

According to reports, it is alleged that they failed to prevent the mob from vandalising R G Kar Hospital on the night of August 14.

In connection with the vandalism at the Emergency Ward of RG Kar Hospital and on the first floor of the same building, four FIRs were registered at the Tala Police Station.

Among the four FIRs, three were registered suo motu by the cops while one FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities.

Though police have already started investigating the cases and have arrested more than 30 persons, senior officials of the Kolkata Police had decided to form a SIT which will probe all four cases. Accordingly, on Sunday, the 15-member SIT was formed consisting of officers from the Detective Department and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS).

On August 14 night, a mob pushed and broke the barrier and also attacked the cops in front of the RG Kar Hospital.

The violent mob then ran inside the hospital and started vandalising the Emergency Ward. It is alleged that some miscreants having vested interests had mingled with the protestors and suddenly attacked the cops. Later, in the heat of the moment, the entire gathering turned violent.

However, it was alleged that during the vandalism, a flag of a particular leftist organisation was seen, however, a few days ago, police claimed that no involvement of any members of that organisation was found.

It may be mentioned that another SIT has been formed by Nabanna which will probe the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh

as principal.