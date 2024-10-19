RG Kar suspended docs move HC vacation bench

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench was approached by 31 doctors of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital who said they are on the streets following their suspension and that police are allegedly not allowing them access to the hostel.



The Bench of Bivas Pattanayak was approached by their counsel who said that when they were suspended the court couldn’t be moved but was finally moved on Monday and leave was granted. “I cannot go to college and have been expelled from my hostel. I am on the streets. Matter may be taken out of turn,” said the counsel representing those 31 medics. However, on Friday, even as the case was expected to be heard in the afternoon, the hearing apparently did not take place.

The 31 doctors are among the total 51 doctors from RG Kar who were suspended amid serious allegations of a “threat culture” prevalent within the institution. The affected doctors sought to challenge such suspension in the court. The High Court had granted a leave to file their petition.

The controversy concerning these suspensions erupted following the RG Kar rape and murder incident which spotlighted ongoing concerns about the working environment in the state’s medical colleges. Allegations surfaced that several junior doctors, associated with former principal Sandip Ghosh engaged in practices that fostered a culture of intimidation. An inquiry committee was subsequently formed to investigate these claims, and it recommended the suspension of the 51 doctors, citing evidence of alleged misconduct and a noxious working atmosphere.