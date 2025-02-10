RG Kar rape-murder victim’s kin meets RSS chief Bhagwat

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reportedly met the parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim following requests by the latter.

Bhagawat, who is on a visit to Bengal, is learnt to have interacted with the parents at a guest house in Rajarhat where he is staying. Reports said that according to a RSS functionary, Bhagwant expressed shocked after hearing the brutalities inflicted on the junior doctor, the rape-murder victim. He is learnt to have assured the parents that they will get support in their fight for justice.

Following the incident on August 9, 2024, Bhagwat, during a public function in the city, had said it was the duty of the state government to ensure the strictest punishment to all those involved in the crime.

The parents had earlier sought to meet Union Home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Bengal in October 2024 but that did not fructify. They had also met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at his chamber in the Assembly.

A Sealdah special court has awarded life sentence to the main accused Sanjoy Roy. The CBI has appealed against it in the Calcutta High Court, asking for a death penalty instead. The court has admitted the appeal and has called for trial court records.

The parents have filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking clarification as to whether their plea for further probe can be heard by the Calcutta High Court. The Apex Court is set to hear the matter.