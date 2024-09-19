RG Kar rape & murder: HC moved seeking action against Vineet Goyal for ‘revealing’ victim’s identity

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court was moved on Wednesday seeking prosecution against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for allegedly revealing the name and identity of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.



The Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) TS Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was moved on Friday when two petitions were mentioned calling for prosecution of Goyal. One of the petitions alleged that while interacting with the media, he disclosed the name and identity of the victim and thus violated the guidelines of the Supreme Court (SC). It alleged that Goyal “has a controversial history and has been known to oblige to his political masters”. Hence, he should not be authorised to hold such a high position.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioners, appealed to the Bench to either allow registration of an FIR and monitor the matter since it is not pending before the Supreme Court, or allow registration of FIR and transfer the matter to the apex court. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswami, who appeared for Goyal, said the revelation of identity matter is expressly before the SC. She submitted that even in Tuesday’s order of the apex court it was categorically mentioned, concerning multiple parties that the victim’s identity could not be revealed.Jethmalani, disagreeing with the contention, submitted that the apex court had asked all platforms to take it down which was a civil injunction of sorts.

He argued the matter of prosecution of Goyal, “who has been now promoted to a superior position,” is not before the apex court. On Tuesday, Goyal was removed as the commissioner and appointed as ADG, STF (Special Task Force ) of Kolkata Police.

The CJ said that even in the last two hearings the high court gave no order pertaining to the issue as that would have gone against judicial propriety. “We will adjourn the matter but keep it alive,” CJ said.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday submitted a report in court following an examination of social media posts where the photograph of the rape and murder victim of the junior doctor is allegedly being circulated along with vulgar comments. The court had earlier observed that the comments in those social media handles prima facie appeared far from acceptable to anyone in the society. The court directed the joint director, CBI, Kolkata, to look into this matter and submit a report on the same.