RG Kar rape-murder: HC likely to hear parents plea next week

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear the plea of the parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim next week in relation to “further probe” in the case.

The Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh will hear next week the plea after the parents approached the bench on Thursday.

On March 17, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed the parents to pursue their petition for a further probe by the CBI before the Calcutta High Court.

They had earlier moved a Justice Ghosh bench

praying for further investigation on the basis of the available records and documents so as to include the other suspects into the list of the accused and also make a transparent and unbiased probe under the supervision of the court.

The CBI, last month, had submitted a progress report at the Sealdah Court revealing that an inquiry was afoot to determine whether any evidence was tampered with, and assured that the findings will be included in the supplementary chargesheet.

The probe agency had failed to submit a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar and Tala Police Station OC, Abhijit Mondal within 90 days.

This led to the duo securing default bail on December 13, last year.