RG Kar rape-murder convict moves HC for acquittal

Kolkata: Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging his conviction and demanding acquittal.

His appeal is learnt to have been listed for hearing next Wednesday before a division bench headed by Justice Debangsu Basak.

Roy, a former civic volunteer, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sealdah court in January this year for the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The incident had triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns over campus safety.

Following the trial court’s ruling, Roy’s counsel had indicated her client’s intention to seek justice from the higher judiciary. She had said that approaching the High Court was a legal right available to anyone convicted by a lower court and that the appeal would be carefully prepared.

Speaking after the appeal was filed, his counsel reportedly reiterated that they believe Roy has been wrongly convicted. “We are of the view that Sanjay has been subjected to a miscarriage of justice.

This is precisely why we have taken the matter to the High Court—to secure his acquittal,” she said.

The High Court will now examine whether there were any legal or procedural lapses in the trial that led to Roy’s conviction.