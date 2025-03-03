RG Kar rape & murder: CBI summons 11 cops

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly summoned 11 Kolkata Police personnel in connection with the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case investigation.

After the conviction of the former Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, the CBI had informed the court they are continuing with the investigation as they till date did not file any chargesheet against former RG Kar Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh and former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Tala Police

Station, Abhijit Mondal within the stipulated time and thus both of them were released on bail.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital alleged that CBI just followed the footsteps of the Kolkata Police and arrested Roy. But nobody else was arrested.

The parents had also alleged that the Central agency is not providing updates regarding the case as well which was eventually denied by the CBI. The Central agency is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet soon and thus might have summoned the cops for the probe.

These 11 cops were reportedly on duty at the RG Kar Hospital outpost on the intervening night of August 9 and 10 last year.