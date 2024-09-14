RG Kar rape-murder case: Sealdah Court turns down CBI’s appeal for narco test of Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata: The Sealdah Court on Friday turned down the appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a narco analysis test of the RG Kar rape and murder accused Sanjoy Roy.

Meanwhile, CBI on Friday evening took the parents of the victim to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) for investigation. Sources said as the outcome of the polygraph test of Sanjoy did not help much in the probe, CBI on Friday submitted an appeal for his narco-analysis test. While he was produced at the court, Sanjoy reportedly denied permission for such a test. Accordingly, the appeal of the central agency was rejected.

As per a Supreme Court ruling, narco-analysis tests cannot be done without the consent of the person concerned. In a narco analysis test, a drug called sodium pentothal is administered into the body of the accused which puts them in a hypnotic or sedated state to neutralise their power

of imagination. In such a state, the accused is understood as being incapable of lying and is expected to divulge information that is true. However, the narco-analysis test is not admissible in any court of law in India.

CBI on Friday again went to the RGKMCH in the afternoon in connection with probe of the rape and murder case.

The Central Agency team went to the Platinum Jubilee building and to the office of the principal. The central agency team members also interacted with a few hospital employees in connection with the probe.

The CBI team also reportedly went to the residence of the victim in Sodepur and met her parents.

In the evening, they brought the parents to the hospital. CBI officials reportedly asked the parents to narrate the scene when they had reached the hospital on August 9. They were taken upstairs to the pace where they were made to

sit that day. The CBI team along with the victim’s parents entered the hospital around 6:30 am and left around 7:20 pm.