RG Kar rape & murder case: Junior docs to continue stir

Kolkata: Pledging to continue with their agitation demanding justice, the junior doctors on Sunday alleged that an unholy but powerful nexus is slowing down the progress of investigation in the rape and murder of the female post graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



They stated that the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has failed to provide them the confidence in terms of security so that they can resume their duties since the real culprits are yet to be brought to book. The junior doctors vented their anger against the Kolkata Police (KP) Commissioner Vineet Goyal and demanded his resignation.

“Why Sandip Ghosh (former RG Kar principal) was not suspended in the backdrop of the CBI probe and instead was only sent on ‘leave’ as per directions of Calcutta High Court? Who is influencing the Health department not to take strong action against him?” they demanded to know.

The junior doctors held the Kolkata Police responsible for their failure in preventing the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College Hospital on the night of August 14 and claimed that the offenders did so to scare the agitating doctors so that they call off the strike. “The police have been too active over certain posts in social media and have tried to shield the real culprits,” a doctor alleged.

The junior doctors denied that their agitation is affecting the delivery of health services and claimed that all departments, including emergency services, are functioning. The senior doctors have taken additional responsibility to ensure that services to the patients are properly delivered.

The four demands raised by the agitating doctors include identifying all the culprits behind the crime and exemplary punishment for them, bring all those responsible for evidence tampering within the ambit of probe, suspension of Sandip Ghosh, resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner claiming responsibility of failure in the investigation and holding of elections transparently in all medical colleges with inclusion of junior doctors and medical students in all committees associated with hospital. The junior doctors gave a call of a mass convention at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Monday late afternoon to press for their demands.