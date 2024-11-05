RG Kar rape & murder case: Court frames charges against prime accused Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata: After 87 days of the rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, charges were framed against the prime accused Sanjoy Roy at the Sealdah Court on Monday.

The trial session is scheduled to start on November 11 and hearings are slated to be continued daily.

Roy is the only person whose involvement in the rape and murder was established so far.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had claimed that so far only Roy was found to be involved in the crime a claim which corroborated the statements of Kolkata Police after his arrest within 24 hours of the incident.

During the initial stage of the case, police zeroed in on Roy based on several circumstantial evidence, leading to his arrest. However, after the case was handed over to the CBI, no major breakthrough was apparent.

However, on Monday, after the charges were framed, Roy, while being taken away from the court in a prison van, claimed that he was “not guilty”. Shouting from inside the prison van, Roy said: “When I said, I was not listened to. I have been silent for so long. I have been framed. Everything is happening in my name. But I did not commit the rape and murder. I am being directed to keep my mouth shut. I am completely innocent.”

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor’s body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar. Later, the CBI took up the investigation on a Calcutta High Court order.

Meanwhile, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh and former OC of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal were produced at the court on Monday.

At the hearing, Ghosh’s lawyer appealed for bail, opposing which CBI counsel mentioned that they got some evidence which proves these two were in contact with each other after the rape and murder incident.

An investigation is underway as to why the incident was being covered up. It was also stated in the chargesheet that Roy was not mentioned as the only person involved in the rape and murder.

Only biological evidence was found against Roy.

The chargesheet was submitted within the 60-day time as mentioned in the law.

CBI further claimed that they were probing as to whether there was any conspiracy. After the hearing, both Ghosh and Mondal were remanded to judicial custody till November 18.

The Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. Ghosh was arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations staged a rally from Karunamoyee Crossing to the CBI’s office in CGO Complex in Salt Lake demanding that the agency quicken its probe into the RG Kar rape-murder case.