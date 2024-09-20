RG Kar rape and murder, corruption cases: CBI quizzes Minakshi Mukherjee

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the DYFI leader Minakshi Mukherjee on Thursday in connection with the probe of the rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as she had obstructed the movement of police vans and the hearse carrying the body of the victim junior doctor.



Along with the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned the Trinamool Congress MLA of Serampore, Sudipta Roy who was the chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with alleged financial irregularities. While entering the building where ED office is located, Roy said: “ED had seized three mobile phones and as per the rules, the owner must be present. That is why I am here with my daughters. It is a conspiracy.” Till last reports came in, Roy was still facing the questions of the ED officials.

Meanwhile, CBI questioned the staff of a hotel where a house staff of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had booked a room on August 9 when the body was recovered.

Sources said that on August 9 evening when police were allegedly escorting the body of the victim in a hearse van, Mukherjee blocked the way alleging that the police were trying to sneak the body out of the hospital to cremate it secretly. While probing the case of rape and murder, CBI had summoned Mukherjee for questioning but she did not appear as the Left leader was busy.

On Thursday after returning from Raiganj, Mukherjee went to the CGO Complex to face the CBI officials. She was reportedly asked about her acts on August 9 along with the details about the vandalism of August 14 night where a DYFI flag was spotted in the hands of the accused persons. However, the police, after the incident, ruled out involvement of any DYFI activists in the vandalism.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday CBI officials went to a hotel in Salt Lake as a house staff of the RG Kar Hospital, Ashish Pandey had booked a room there on August 9.

The Central Agency learnt about the hotel booking from a mobile phone which was seized by them. The room was booked using that phone. On Thursday, a staff of the said hotel arrived at the CBI office along with the register book.