RG Kar rape and murder case: CBI files chargesheet with no mention of ‘gangrape’

Kolkata: Amid demands for justice from all quarters of society, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally filed a chargesheet in the rape and murder case of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In the chargesheet, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy is named as the sole accused, and there is no mention of “gangrape.”



Following the submission of chargesheet, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “Those who wanted CBI, see, in the rape, murder case, they gave chargesheet only in the name of Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested by Kolkata Police within 24 hours. Let the investigation continue. The group politics drama, various stories by the doctors will continue. Maybe another name will be added later. Admit that Kolkata Police was on the right track.”

TMC MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “And finally, CBI’s chargesheet proves that: 1. The perp Sanjay Roy was the sole accused 2. Kolkata Police nabbed the accused in less than 24 hrs. It’s sickening how the BJP tried to turn this into a conspiracy & used a heinous crime for their political agenda aided by CPI(M). What’s worse were sections of the “media” who went over & beyond to further the BJP’s agenda. BJP is a party with zero morals which dutifully follows their leader Modi’s principle of “turning tragedies into opportunities”.

Sources said that on Monday, the Central agency filed its chargesheet at the Sealdah Court, where Sanjoy Roy was named as the sole accused. The 45-page chargesheet mentioned that the probe is still ongoing. The investigation so far has revealed that Roy was the only one directly involved in the crime, which he allegedly committed in an inebriated state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ashish Pandey, a former house staff member of RG Kar who was arrested a few days ago, was remanded to CBI custody for the second time. Pandey was arrested on October 3 in connection with corruption at RG Kar. After being produced at the Special CBI Court in Alipore, he was placed in CBI custody until October 7.

On Monday, he was again produced in court, and a remand prayer was submitted.

In the submission, the CBI reportedly mentioned that his custody was needed to determine how Pandey was involved in the corruption. After the hearing, he was again remanded to CBI custody until October 11. In addition to Roy, the CBI has also arrested former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal for allegedly attempting to tamper with evidence. Ghosh is also under CBI investigation in a separate corruption case.

