RG Kar Principal resigns; reassigned to Calcutta National Medical College

Kolkata: The principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and also from the government service on Monday morning taking “moral responsibility” following a backlash over the alleged incident of rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor in the hospital.



State health did not, however, receive Ghosh’s resignation from his service.

Health department in an order in the evening said that Ghosh would now be acting as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Earlier in the day, Ghosh said that he was being defamed on social media.

“I am getting defamed on social media... There is a conspiracy to remove me from my position. I never asked what the doctor was doing at the seminal hall. Dirty politics is being played over the unfortunate incident. The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don’t want this to happen to anyone in future,” Ghosh said earlier in the day.