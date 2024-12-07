‘RG Kar movement a planted game’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo during a television interview said that the entire movement which was triggered after the RG Kar incident was a “planted game”.

“It was not initially clear. Some people also took part in the movement. But it was later proved that the political parties stoked the movement. It is now clear as to how it was projected. The matter is sub-judice and hence I would not say much. We only sought one month’s time for investigation or else was ready to hand it over to the CBI. The political parties have rights to undertake movements but it was different,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “We have data on those doctors who carried out cease work in government hospitals but earned huge amounts out of treating Swasthya Sathi patients in private hospitals.

“We tracked it. We will not divulge the details now. After we carry out a deep-rooted investigation into the matter, we will make it public.

I don’t say anything without proof. An app has been developed by the joint efforts of the IT and Health department to find out the misuse of the Swasthya Sathi scheme,” Banerjee said during her interview with a vernacular channel.

It can be stated that several left-minded organisations had spearheaded the movement after the RG Kar incident.

Banerjee also attacked the Left Front government saying: “Due to the legacy of the Left Front government, when we came to power there was a loan burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. In the case of loans, the interest keeps mounting up. We have repaid a loan of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. We have repaid a loan of Rs 76,000 crore only this year. People still criticise us.”

Banerjee also added that in connection with the Tab funds scam, around 1900 cases have been spotted. Around 44 people have so far been arrested. Those who were deprived have been given funds. Banks must also keep a tab on the accounts.

“Our police are so active that they have been able to bust the racket,” she said.