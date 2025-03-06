RG Kar: Members of jr doc’s body blamed for leaving patient ‘untreated’ for over 3 hrs

Kolkata: A patient was not given treatment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for more than three hours allegedly by some doctors who are the members of the Junior Doctors’ Front (JDF).

The patient’s family members brought startling allegations against some JDF members saying that they were forced by the doctors to give an undertaking that the patient was not left untreated after being taken to the Emergency department of the hospital and immediate treatment was given. The family members denied to provide any such undertaking as it was not true.

According to hospital sources, one Sujit Ghosh (40), a resident of Haroa in North 24-Parganas was taken to the Emergency department of the hospital at around 4 pm on Wednesday after the patient had consumed poison due to a family-related dispute. Patient’s elder sister Gita Ghosh alleged that Sujit was kept untreated till 7.30 pm and during the period the patient underwent tremendous pain. It was alleged that a first-year post graduate trainee, under the fold of JDF, was busy with his mobile phone but refused to treat the patient.

Two other junior doctors, including a lady doctor, were also accused of not providing treatment to the patient.

Gita Ghosh stated that after being kept untreated, the doctors finally started treating the patient at around 7.30 pm. As the matter came to light, some of the members of the JDF pressurised the patient’s family members to give an undertaking stating that treatment started at the right time without any delay. Patient’s elder sister told the junior doctors that she was incapable of signing, the junior doctors told her that they would write the subject matter and persuaded Gita to provide a thumb impression.

The junior doctors also allegedly threatened the medical officer to suppress the matter. It was learnt that the medical officer has registered written complaints with the vice-principal of the medical college. The incident has triggered a fresh controversy as some members of JDF allegedly denied treatment to an emergency patient. The JDF, during protest movement at the RG Kar following the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee, paralysed the health services for many days in the name of protest.