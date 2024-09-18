RG Kar medic’s death case: ‘So far, no evidence of gang rape found’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, reportedly informed the court that, during their investigation into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, they have not found any evidence pointing to gang rape so far.



On Tuesday, former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal were presented in court and remanded to another three days of CBI custody. At the hearing on Tuesday, the CBI counsel mentioned that from the call records of both Ghosh and Mondal, several suspicious phone numbers were found which need to be investigated. Meanwhile, Mondal’s lawyer mentioned that he was not the investigating officer,

he was an assistant.

It was also mentioned that Mondal had appeared before the CBI nine times. The lawyer also raised questions about the necessity of his client’s arrest. At the hearing, the concerned magistrate reportedly asked the CBI whether any evidence of the accused person’s involvement in rape and murder was found or not. Replying to the court, the central agency reportedly mentioned that so far nothing such was found but all the angles are being probed as something could have had taken place before the crime was committed. Later the court mentioned that if any conspiracy was hatched before the rape and murder then it is a major crime and why no FIR was registered. Later the central agency informed the court that Ghosh might had used his influence to not register the FIR.

However, why the OC had not registered that is being probed. After the hearing, both Ghosh and Mondal were remanded to CBI custody for three more days. This apart on Tuesday Additional OC of Tala Police Station, Pallab Biswas was summoned by the CBI at the CGO Complex. In the evening, Biswas accompanied by a lawyer reached the CGO Complex with several documents. After a few hours, he left the CGO Complex.