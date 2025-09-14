RG Kar medical student’s death in Malda sparks murder allegations

Kolkata: A 24-year-old final-year student of RG Kar, Anindita Soren, died under unnatural circumstances in Malda on Friday, leading to allegations of murder against her partner, also a medical student. Anindita, a resident of South Chakbhabani in Balurghat, South Dinajpur, was admitted to Malda Medical College on Friday morning after being found in critical condition, with froth coming out of her mouth. She died later that night while undergoing treatment.

Her mother, Alpana Tudu, lodged a written complaint at English Bazar police station on Saturday, accusing Ujjal Soren of Purulia, a final-year student of Malda Medical College, of causing her daughter’s death. Police have begun an investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide or homicide. According to the complaint, Anindita and Ujjal had been in a relationship and had reportedly married at a temple. Alpana alleged that her daughter had recently become pregnant. When urged to marry formally, Ujjal allegedly resisted and instead persuaded her to undergo an abortion at a Bhawanipur nursing home. The family claimed that the relationship soured after the abortion, with Ujjal distancing himself from Anindita. On September 8, Ujjal allegedly called her to Malda. Alpana said her last phone conversation with Anindita was on September 11, when the call disconnected abruptly. On Friday, Ujjal informed her that Anindita had been admitted to hospital. The body has been sent for post-mortem. “The cause of death will be clear after the autopsy report,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP, Malda.