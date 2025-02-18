RG Kar Medical College ‘restricts use of Mannitol injection’

Kolkata: The RG Kar Medical College has restricted the use of Mannitol injection after several doctors raised some issues regarding the drug.

The hospital authorities have informed the matter to the state Health department also. This drug is important for the treatment of cardiac patients. It is applied on the patient in the golden hour in case of cardiac arrest or brain stroke patients.

It was also decided that the hospital doctors would not mention the name of this injection on the prescriptions as was decided by the RG Kar Medical College authorities.

Meanwhile, earlier in the last month, the state Health department had issued an order asking all government hospitals to stop using 10 fluids, including ringer’s lactate infusion, for the safety of patients in the wake of the death of a 21-year-old woman who gave birth to a child at Midnapore Medical College and died at the hospital after allegedly being administered “expired” saline.